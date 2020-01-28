Franklin County unemployment was unchanged between November and December.
The local unemployment rate was 2.6 percent last month.
122 people were looking for work in Franklin County in December, down from 126 the month before.
Franklin County unemployment was just above the statewide average of 2.5 percent, 20 of Florida's 67 counties had lower unemployment rates than Franklin County.
Gulf County's unemployment in December was 3.3 percent which was down from 3.4 percent the month before.
There were 194 people looking for work in Gulf County last month.
Wakulla County's unemployment rate was 2.4 percent in December; Liberty County unemployment was 2.9 percent.
