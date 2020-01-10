Franklin County's graduation rate fell last year after three years of gains.
Franklin County’s graduation rate for the 2018-2019 school year was 70.6 percent – down from 77.3 percent the year before.
The local graduation rate had been steadily rising since 2014 when our graduation rate was only 49 percent.
Franklin County's graduation rate is far below the state average.
The statewide graduation average was 86.9 percent last year.
Gulf County saw its graduation rate rise from 82.1 percent to 83.6 percent.
In Wakulla County the graduation rate rose from 90.1 percent to 91.6 percent.
In Liberty County the graduation rate increased from nearly 77 percent to 84.2 percent.
The graduation rate measures the percentage of students who graduate within four years of their first enrollment in ninth grade.
