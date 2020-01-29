FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Research Bulletin

2020 FWRI Annual Report
The 2020 edition of the Programs Document
has officially released. The site provides a comprehensive overview of FWRI's major programs and project highlights associated with monitoring and research activities of the Institute.
Budget information is listed for the Institute and individual sections. Click through links to over 100 publications authored by FWRI staff as well as comprehensive lists of our partners and grants. Also included is the field lab spotlight video on the Garcon Point Aquatic Research Lab
, available in the science programs drop-down menu under the "Office of the Director" section. Finally, the "Connect" page shows all the ways you can follow FWRI on social media.
