FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Research Bulletin

2020 FWRI Annual Report

The 2020 edition of the Programs Document has officially released. The site provides a comprehensive overview of FWRI's major programs and project highlights associated with monitoring and research activities of the Institute.
Budget information is listed for the Institute and individual sections. Click through links to over 100 publications authored by FWRI staff as well as comprehensive lists of our partners and grants. Also included is the field lab spotlight video on the Garcon Point Aquatic Research Lab, available in the science programs drop-down menu under the "Office of the Director" section. Finally, the "Connect" page shows all the ways you can follow FWRI on social media. 

garconpoint1
FWRI's Garcon Point Aquatic Research Lab is one of the Institute’s 28 field labs located throughout the state of Florida.

laura_fire
FWRI held a safety week for all St. Petersburg employees which covered active shooter training, fire safety training, and more.

sun_coral
Have you seen sun coral growing on natural reef areas? FWRI scientists want to hear your observations.

bowfin1
The bowfin (or mudfish) comes from an ancient family of fishes. This species of fish has an air-bladder that functions like a lung and can be seen gulping air at the surface. The state record is 19lbs and a fish 8lbs or 28 inches will get an angler Big Catch recognition.

Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide timely information and guidance
to protect, conserve, and manage Florida's fish and wildlife resources.


