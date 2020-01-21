Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Let's TACO 'Bout Gulf County! The E-Newsletter of the Gulf County Tourist Development Council

From doughnuts to seafood, local restaurants are putting their spin on ways to liven up your taste buds during Taco Week. The week-long culinary experience will allow guests to dine at nine restaurants who have put their own twist on tacos for only $5! 
The Maritime Hammock Trail located in T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park is back open and available for hiking! This trail is less than a mile long, is pet-friendly, and perfect for a first timer in Gulf County. Watch the video to see Concierge Crystal take you on a virtual tour of this trail. 
Serenity Beach Rentals

Offering vacation rentals from Cape San Blas to Mexico Beach. Whether it's hours of quiet solitude or activities in the great outdoors that you crave, we have something for everyone. Let us help you make memories that last. When you think vacation, think Serenity. Some amenities include: Gulf Front-Bay View- Private Beach Access- Private Pool- Hot Tub-Elevator- High-End Finishes- Fully Stocked Kitchen - Wifi and more.
 
850-229-4200 | Serenitybeachrentals.com

No Worries Vacation Rentals

St. Joe Beach, WindMark Beach, and Cape San Blas offer a glimpse into what a Florida beach vacation can truly be. Protected from the growth that has spoiled much of Florida's Coastline, these white-sand beaches offer visitors a vacation they have yet to experience. Uncrowded white sand beaches, beautiful Gulf and Bay waters, and a slower, more relaxed place to unwind, decompress and enjoy making memories that will last a lifetime..No Worries. 
 
