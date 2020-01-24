NOAA Fisheries FishNews January 23, 2020

NOAA Fisheries is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Thomas Hurst as the new program manager for the Alaska Fisheries Science Center's Fisheries Behavioral Ecology Program. The Fisheries Behavioral Ecology Program conducts research aimed at understanding the influence of physical, chemical, and biological aspects of the environment on the distribution, growth, and survival of economically important fish species in Alaska. The program is based at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport, Oregon.
