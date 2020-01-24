Friday, January 24, 2020

NOAA Fisheries FishNews January 23, 2020

JANUARY 23, 2020

Highlights

Investigation of West Coast Gray Whale Strandings Continues as Whales Head South for the Winter

gray whale
Gray whales have begun their annual southbound migration along the West Coast to Mexico. Science teams continue to investigate the cause of more than 200 strandings of dead and often thin gray whales during their northbound migration last spring.

$500,000 Available for Coral Restoration Projects in Honor of Dr. Ruth Gates

corals
As part of our efforts to restore resilient coral ecosystems, NOAA is announcing the availability of approximately $500,000 in funding for coral restoration in 2020. The competition is in direct response to the recently completed National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine study on Interventions to Increase the Resilience of Coral Reefs.

Alaska

New Fisheries Behavioral Ecology Program Director for Alaska Fisheries Science Center

behavioral
NOAA Fisheries is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Thomas Hurst as the new program manager for the Alaska Fisheries Science Center's Fisheries Behavioral Ecology Program. The Fisheries Behavioral Ecology Program conducts research aimed at understanding the influence of physical, chemical, and biological aspects of the environment on the distribution, growth, and survival of economically important fish species in Alaska. The program is based at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport, Oregon.

Pacific Islands

The "Why" of WHICEAS, the Winter Hawaiian Islands Cetacean and Ecosystem Assessment Survey

humpback whale
Researchers from the Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center are embarking on a winter research cruise called the Winter Hawaiian Islands Cetacean and Ecosystem Assessment Survey. Aboard the NOAA Ship Oscar Elton Sette they will study whales, dolphins, and seabirds around the main Hawaiian Islands from January to March—a time of year they haven’t previously studied.

Southeast

New Report Reveals Economic Impact of Recreational Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Fisheries

economic impact
In November, NOAA Fisheries released the findings of two studies on the economic impact of recreational fisheries targeting Atlantic highly migratory species. When combined with other NOAA Fisheries research, these findings reveal that HMS recreational fishing contributes an estimated $510 million to the U.S. economy each year.

Greater Atlantic

2019 Sees Sustainability Successes for Atlantic Highly Migratory Species

Atlantic tuna
Managing Atlantic tunas, sharks, swordfish, and billfish presents unique challenges. These species can travel vast distances across state and international borders to find food or reproduce. HMS are also some of the most economically important fish in the Atlantic. Managing them sustainably requires collaboration and the best available science.

Investigating the Effects of Ocean Acidification on Atlantic Sea Scallops

ocean acidification
This collaborative study looks at potential risks to the Atlantic sea scallop fishery. Modeling studies have projected the effects of ocean acidification on the sea scallop fishery, but these analyses depended on data collected from other shellfish species.

Final Environmental Impact Statement for Measures to Modify Pelagic Longline Bluefin Tuna Management

tuna
The Final Environmental Impact Statement for a rule that would modify bluefin tuna bycatch management measures in the pelagic longline fishery is now available. The document presents our analysis of whether current regulations are still necessary to achieve conservation and management objectives for the pelagic longline fishery related to limiting incidental catch of bluefin tuna during directed fishing for other species.

Upcoming Deadlines

January 21 Nominations due for Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee’s Recreational Electronic Reporting Task Force.
January 21 Deadline for Pre-Proposals for Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program Fiscal Year 2020 Funding Opportunity.

Upcoming Events

February 11–12 ESTC Workshop: Resilience for Community Education, Pennsylvania.
February 12–13 West Coast National Electronic Monitoring Workshop in Renton, Washington.
February 22-23 Saltwater Sportsmen's Show in Salem, Oregon.

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 
