Attention business owners in Franklin County!
Now is the time to sponsor the “Butts and Clucks Cook-off on the Bay” coming up January the 24th and 25th at Battery Park in Apalachicola.
The Butts and Clucks Cook-off on the Bay is a Florida State championship BBQ Cook-off with chefs competing for over 15 thousand dollars in prizes.
And its not just BBQ!
There's also the Cluck that came from the Butt Deviled Egg Contest, a Sauce Competition, Swine Tasting, and a Mystery Box Competition.
Over 50 teams from around the southeast are expected to take part this year which makes it a great way to advertise your business!
There are a number of sponsorships available for the event ranging from chicken sponsors for 250 dollars to cow sponsors for 1000 dollars.
All of the sponsorships provide various levels of visibility for your business including your Business Logo on T-Shirt, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, Visibility in the park during the event and much more!
You can get more information about sponsorships on-line at www.ButtsandClucks.com or contact the Apalachicola Bay chamber of Commerce at 664-9419.
But hurry, sponsorship forms are needed by January the 10th.
Advertise your business at the Butts and Clucks Cookoff on the Bay – go on-lie now to buttsandclucks.com!
