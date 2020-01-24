Ten FDC Correctional Institutions Earn Reaccreditation by the American Correctional Association

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The American Correctional Association (ACA) reaccredited ten Florida Department of Corrections’ (FDC) correctional institutions during the ACA’s 2020 Winter Conference.
“Our success with reaccreditation is a testament to our commitment to our public safety mission and to the state of Florida. ACA accreditation is an important and highly respected indicator demonstrating that Florida’s correctional institutions are operated safely, professionally, humanely and in compliance with the U.S. Constitution,” said FDC Secretary Mark S. Inch. “I commend our entire staff for their tireless efforts to ensure FDC facilities meet and exceed professional standards. We look forward to continuous improvement toward our goal of remaining among the top accredited correctional departments in the country and the advancement of our corrections system.”
Over the last year, ACA audit teams visited the ten correctional institutions and conducted comprehensive on-site audits of all aspects of prison operations. The institutions received 100 percent for mandatory requirements and exceeded 90 percent for non-mandatory standards.
FDC began the process of seeking nationally recognized accreditation from the ACA in 1968. All 50 of Florida’s major institutions are accredited by the ACA. Everglades, Franklin, Martin, Putnam, Taylor, Tomoka, Union Correctional Institutions as well as Reception and Medical Center, South Florida Reception Center and Florida State Prison achieved reaccreditation by the ACA.
For more than 149 years, the ACA has been the recognized worldwide authority in corrections, and its Commission on Accreditation for Corrections certifies correctional facilities.
Next year, Okaloosa, Walton, Avon Park, Desoto, Lake, Hernando, Dade and Homestead Correctional Institutions are scheduled to go through the reaccreditation process. Learn more about the American Correctional Association.
