The City of Carrabelle has issued a letter of support to help the sheriff's office create a drug rehabilitation center in Franklin County.
The city commission approved the letter in the hopes it will help the sheriff as he seeks a million dollars in funding from the legislature to create the “Bay City Wellness Center.”.
The center will be located at the now closed Bay City work camp west of Apalachicola which was donated to the sheriff by the County Commission.
The City said the center is needed to will help combat the methamphetamine epidemic that is occurring in Franklin County and the surrounding areas.
They feel a rehabilitation center in the county will provide an alternative to incarceration.
They hope the letter will help the sheriff find funding from other sources.
Sheriff AJ Smith says 60 to 70 percent of the people in the local jail are there because of drug use or for doing crimes to get drugs.
The sheriff would like to create the rehab center so people can get the help they need to get clean and possibly train for a job so they don't start using drugs again once they have completed the program.
