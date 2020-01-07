The Tillie Miller Park on Avenue F in Carrabelle is now safer thanks to a grant from the Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program.
The City of Carrabelle recently used Phase I of a $50,000 grant to install a security fence at the site.
The fence and four gates now enclose the playground, restrooms, main picnic pavilion, and two
smaller pavilions, making it safer for kids to play.
It also allows the City to more easily close the facility at sundown.
Security lighting around the picnic pavilion was completed last month.
Phase II of this project will include additional new playground equipment, security doors on the two restrooms, and a bocce ball court.
Tillie Miller Park is located at 102 Northwest Ave F.
The park includes a children’s play area, tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic pavilion, and restrooms.
