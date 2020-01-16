WILD Times Newsletter: Winter 2020 Issue

|
Dear WILD Ones,
Communication and education are essential for progress, especially in conservation. Whenever I get stuck working on a program, a friend reminds me, "listen to learn and learn to listen". When we follow this simple guideline, when to make adjustments or to move forward with what is working becomes much clearer. Last year over 1200 educators received Project WILD materials with the estimated youth outreach over 200,000 kids. This effort is led by nearly all volunteers. Something is working! The educators and the workshop facilitators, the face to face contact, the vital interest in living on planet Earth with wildlife all contribute to success in conserving habitat and wildlife. Never underestimate your contribution to wildlife environmental education. As the spring and summer WILD workshop proposals roll in, you need to know that I'm here to support in whatever way possible. Let me know how to improve your experience with Project WILD to make it even better. Let's keep getting WILD and staying WILD in 2020. Thank you!
When Tracy was asked how she came in to contact with Project WILD she said, “WILD and I met quite by chance. Sifting through a shelf full of files, books, and papers left behind by a predecessor, I cracked open an old, partially filled 3-ring binder to find photocopied pages of some truly cool outdoor activities. I took to the internet, clicking and scrolling away, determined to learn more about this Project called WILD. Within an hour, I had found an educator training near me and had gotten my boss's OK to take a day off to attend. It was love at first sight…. WILD has been by my side through multiple summer camps, countless field trips, classes and professional development. WILD has inspired me time and again and has introduced me to some of the most amazing people!” Check out more at:Selby Educator Named Facilitator of the Year
Congratulations!
Congratulations!
Growing Up WILD Activity Guides and support materials for Growing Up WILD Workshops in 2020 will be provided free to workshop participants! The grant was awarded to Project WILD by the Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida. The funds are generated by the sale of the Conserve Florida car tag (pictured below). Let's keep getting early childhood educators and their students WILD!
Good Buddies (found in the project WILD Activity Guide) is a matching card game to teach symbiotic relationships. Here is a Florida adapted version! (click on the photo for pdf download)
Have you ever had a student or camper bring you a feather to identify? We discovered a resource that is amazing for feather identification! Click on the feather photo to get there.
Florida Wildflower Demonstration Garden Grant
The Florida Wildflower Foundation issues $3,000 grants available to Florida parks, nature centers, county extension offices and other public spaces that want to create Florida native wildflower demonstration gardens. Educational components may include classes, signage and educational materials. Applications will be accepted through March 15, 2020. Awardees will be notified by May 15. Click on photo.
A Southern Toad...How to Know
No, it isn't because it croaks "y'all"! This is a Southern Toad (Bufo terrestris, see photo below). They’re one of the most common toad species in the south, and come in quite a wide range of colors and patterns, which can make them tricky to ID. The high ridges along the parotid glands are a dead ringer field mark for southern toads. P.S. Discovered when participating in Project WILD's Learning to Look, Looking to See lesson!
If you are an experienced Project WILD educator and are interested in leading workshops, then we're ready for you! The next Project WILD Facilitator Training (also known as Train the Trainer) is scheduled for February 29, 2020 at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park. See announcement flyer below!
Being a a Project WILD Facilitator means:
- Recognition as a leader in Florida’s environmental education community;
- Professional development opportunities, including an invitation to the annual facilitator awards recognition weekend - Call of the WILD;
- Professional growth and development;
- Support from and networking with other volunteer facilitators;
- Access to the latest environmental education curriculum and the most current information about Florida wildlife;
- Incentive awards;
- Personal and professional pride and satisfaction in your accomplishments; The ability to reach children through training educators who work directly with students
Jim McGinnity (pictured below), public school educator, WILD One, Master Bird Bander, and to our good fortune the guest presenter at 2019 Call of the WILD! Jim took us through hands-on bird banding process, how he connects bird banding to engaging lesson plans, and more. Thank you Jim!
Also, at 2019 call of the WILD, Barb Gugliotti took us through navigating CPALMS as she worked with us on the latest standard alignments for the Project WILD and Aquatic WILD lessons! An unbelievable and outstanding professional development. Thank you Barb! (Click on the guide photos below to access the correlations)
More photos of 2019 Call of the WILD Weekend!
Sunrise over Lake Eaton at FWC's Camp Ocala (photo by Jenna Biggs)
Project WILD is a part of the Florida Youth Conservation Centers Strategic Initiative. It takes strong partnerships to make FYCCN’s goals a reality. FYCCN partners come from all types of backgrounds, businesses, and organizations. They include individuals, community leaders, fish and wildlife agencies, private landholders and educators. If your organization is wanting to develop high quality programs for getting youth outdoors, doing boating, fishing, shooting sports, or wildlife discovery, connect with FYCCN. For more go to www.fyccn.org
Attention Facilitators: SAVE the Date for the NEXT Call of the WILD!
December 4-6, 2020 Camp Ocala
Quotes from Workshop Participants:
“Great for application of knowledge!”
“Awesome ideas—very excited to bring back to my school.”
“Magnificent!”
“…informative and interactive—loved the experience!”
“Information was well presented and will be used in my classroom and shared with my colleagues.”
“…really enjoyed it and will definitely sign up for the next training.”
“Amazing! Very well taught and the information is great—so many Ah-Ha moments!”
“Excellent and motivational workshop. My students will be quite thrilled to do the activities.”
“Love that Project WILD exists. Never knew about it…love the mission!”
“Great materials and very engaging workshop!”
“Excellent. Badly needed. Looking forward to using it!”
“Excellent training session. Great presenters! Love how many resources are readily available!”
“I have never seen an ant lion and I learned how to find their habitat today!”
No comments:
Post a Comment