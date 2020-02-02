Explore Northwest Florida - February Activities and Events

|
February Activities and Events
Mardi Gras Parties, Tour of Homes, Parades & Festivals This Month!
EcoTourism, Agricultural & EcoOuting Activities
Ecotourism Summit February 25, 2020
Only 25 days away!
Summit sponsored in partnership with Explore Northwest Florida
and Florida State University - Panama City
Keeping Your AgriTourism Farm Fresh Part III
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Washington County Ag Center
Chipley, Florida 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
This workshop will pair industry information with Case Studies of successful farms within our area. We will also be adding a session on useful resources for marketing that have little to no cost.
Northwest Florida Beef Conference and Trade Show
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 7:30 AM
Jackson County Agricultural Center, 2741 Penn Ave, Marianna, Florida
This is a University of Florida Extension educational program for cattle ranchers in the Florida Panhandle, SW Alabama, and SE Georgia. This educational program is a joint effort of County Extension Agents and University of Florida Beef and Forage Specialists. In addition to the educational program, the Beef Conference will also feature a Trade Show of businesses and agencies that offer goods and services to cattle producers.
~Explore Northwest Florida Sponsored Field Trips~
Apalachicola Riverkeeper Eco-Educational Outings
Explore the Apalachicola River and Basin with the Apalachicola Riverkeepers! These volunteer-led field trips are fun and memorable. Hikes are planned in the spring and fall and there are kayaking adventures all year round. Group size is limited and registration is required. Skilled trip leaders truly enjoy introducing people to the river system. Trips are donation based. More info at www.apalachicolariverkeeper.org
February Featured Events Across the Region
Funky Mermaid
Mardi Gras
Kick Off Party
February 8th in Panama City
We are ready to Get This Party Started! Join us as we present to you a Fun Night Out "Downtown Mardi Gras Style" Live music, photo booth, prize raffles all night long. Let us see those Mask! A Contest for best Mardi Gras Mask. Let the Good Times Roll! Destination Panama City
The Forgotten Coast
Chef Sampler
February 9th at the Historic Fort Coombs Armory
Sponsored by the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
February 8th and 9th - Seven distinctive and beautiful homes will be featured during the ninth annual St. George Island Tour of Homes, benefiting the St. George Lighthouse Association (SGLA). Also included on the tour are the Cape St. George Lighthouse and Keeper’s House, and the St. George Plantation Clubhouse.
Food Truck Friday
Downtown Quincy Courthouse Square
February 14th - Join Quincy Main Street for some good food truck cuisine and a fun evening with the music of Ronnie Randolph. El Criollo Grill, Falafel Grill, Big Babies, Pop's Kountry Kitchen and JB's will round out our line of food trucks. Bring a chair and enjoy music on the lawn! Gadsden County TDC
2020 St. Andrews Mardi Gras Festival
in Historic St. Andrews
February 14th & 15th - Let the good times roll for the third decade as we celebrate on Valentine's weekend. This family fun event features: pet costume contest, pet parade, kids parade, Saturday's Grand Parade televised live by WMBB, over 80 unique food, beverage, retail, and artisan offerings, and over 20 musical acts playing in multiple venues in St. Andrews. Destination Panama City
31st Annual Sandestin Gumbo Festival
February 14th & 15th - This winter festival favorite is back! Sample a variety of gumbo and vote for your favorite as the “People’s Choice” winner! Gulf Coast restaurants will be featured along with live music from Dikki Du and the Zydeco Krewe and children’s activities. This year’s event promises to serve up fun for everyone. Visit South Walton
H’COLA’s Annual African-American History Festival in Apalachicola
February 14th thru 16th - This event is a celebration of African-American history, life, music and culture. This outdoor, family-oriented event is filled with varied artists and entertainers, children’s activities, arts, history, education, health & wellness and more. There will be live entertainment throughout the two day event. Franklin County TDC
Havana Main Street, Antique & Classic Car Show
February 15th in Downtown Havana
A family fun day for everyone!
Valentine Tour of Homes
February 15th & 16th in South Walton -Valentine’s weekend typically means romantic dinners and flowers for most, but for South Walton residents and visitors alike, it also signals the highly anticipated annual Valentine Tour of Homes. The tour is known for showcasing stunning interiors, architecturally acclaimed homes and picturesque settings bringing inspiration to tour goers’ winter weekend at the beach.
3rd Annual Panama City Beach
Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival
February 15th & 16th - Featuring some of the area's most popular food trucks dishing out fan favorites such as fall-off-the-bone BBQ, wood-fired pizzas, zesty tacos, sweet treats, and dozens of regional and national craft brews! Visit Panama City Beach
9th Annual 30A WINE FESTIVAL
AT ALYS BEACH
February 19th thru 23rd - This Festival is a must-experience signature event along 30A that encompasses the vintner’s craft as well as the culinary arts. We all love an eventful and exciting festival weekend, but we all love an event with an even bigger picture. That bigger picture, is the reason behind the event. For the past 9 years, we have been a proud supporter of the Children’s Volunteer Health Network,
