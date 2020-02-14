FEMA has approved nearly 3.6 million dollars for the city of Mexico Beach for the cost of emergency protective measures taken after Hurricane Michael.
This grant reimburses the city for repairs to an emergency beach berm following the October 2018 storm, including replacing sand, installing fencing, planting vegetation and building beach access walkways.
FEMA has already approved more than $40.5 million for the city’s Hurricane Michael-related expenses.
This brings the total to more than $44 million.
The grant is funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment