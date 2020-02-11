Franklin County Tax Collector Richard Watson announced the 2020 Kids Tag Art winners this weekOverall 1st Place Winner – Kate Ward, ABC School Mrs.Martina’s Class

Franklin County Tax Collector Richard Watson announced the 2020 Kids Tag Art winners this week.
|Overall 1st Place Winner – Kate Ward, ABC School Mrs.Martina’s Class
All the 5th graders in Franklin County including home schoolers were invited to compete for small cash prizes by drawing a specialty license tag with a Franklin County theme.
One hundred students from seven classes competed.
Kate Ward from Mrs. Martina’s 5th grade class at the Apalachicola Bay Charter School took first place.
|Overall 2nd Place Winner – Trenton Teat, ABC School Mrs.Gay’s Class
2nd Place went to Trenton Teat in Mrs. Gay’s Class at the ABC School and 3rd Place was won by Hannah Gray in Mrs. Smith’s 5th grade class at the Franklin County School.
This year is the 3rd year of the event.
Sponsors contribute funds for the prizes and excess funds are given to the art programs in the Franklin County Schools.
The event will collect over $2,500 to the art programs in the county schools this year.
|Overall 3rd Place Winner – Hannah Gray, Franklin County School Mrs.Smith’s Class
If you would like to see the winning designs, check out Oyster Radio .com or the Oyster Radio facebook page.
If you would like to purchase a tag, please contact the Franklin County Tax Collector’s Office at 850-653-5419.
The tags are not legal tags, but can be placed on the front of vehicles.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
