FWC approves 2021 and beyond Gulf County bay scallop season

At its February meeting in Tallahassee, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) set the long-term bay scallop season in Gulf County (including St. Joseph Bay) to open Aug. 16 through Sept. 24 each year beginning in 2021.
The 2020 season is also Aug. 16 through Sept. 24, and was set late last year after working closely with the local community.
The chosen dates allow the FWC to balance stakeholder and community desires with the sustainability of the scallop populations. Establishing long-term season dates also provides predictability year-to-year. FWC staff will continue monitoring the status of bay scallops in St. Joseph Bay and elsewhere.
Learn more about current bay scallop regulations by visiting MyFWC.com/Marine and clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Bay Scallops” which is located under the “Crabs, Shrimp and Shellfish” tab.
View the Commission meeting background materials at MyFWC.com/Commission by clicking on “Commission Meetings” and the agenda under “February 19-20, 2020.”
