Now Available - Florida's 2019 State Wildlife Action Plan

We are excited to announce that after a 4-year journey, Florida’s newest State Wildlife Action Plan was approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and is ready to get to work!
The original Action Plan (previously the Comprehensive Wildlife Conservation Strategy) was approved in 2005. The first revision was completed in 2012. These two versions were an amazing feat to coordinate and both set the groundwork for FWC’s wildlife conservation work in the state. They identified Species of Greatest Conservation Need (SGCN), a suite of conservation actions, and provided detailed mapping and information about Florida’s habitats and their biggest threats.
The 2019 Action Plan builds on that framework. It tightens up criteria for Species of Greatest Conservation Need to focus on those with the greatest risk of becoming imperiled. It uses a new habitat classification system that is universal in conservation efforts across the state. And it pulls us forward by setting standards for measuring our effectiveness in conserving species and habitats.
The result is a stream-lined Action Plan with better focus, clearer parameters, and effective strategies. The 2019 Action Plan provides a step forward toward better conservation of Florida’s wildlife and natural resources.
We know 300-page plans aren’t going to get you up out of your chair and dancing (if it does, we want to meet you),
So here’s why we are excited:
- This plan takes an ecosystem-based approach that will benefit a broad suite of species.
- It serves as an overarching plan that aligns with other agency plans into a full wildlife conservation strategy.
- The plan clearly identifies short-term priorities while continuously tying those efforts back to long-term goals.
- Uses the Cooperative Land Cover map (CLC) that provides a universal classification of habitats across the state.
- The new SGCN list identifies those species with the greatest risk of becoming imperiled in the future.
- Climate change affects everything we do, so it’s now integrated within the plan instead of being a stand-alone chapter.
- We can’t know if we are doing good conservation unless we measure and evaluate ourselves and our work, so we have a chapter focused on habitat, species, and Action Plan monitoring.
- Species that live or use urban areas or working lands for much of their life face unique challenges, but we also have unique opportunities to conserve them. We developed a framework for conserving these species and to work cooperatively with sometimes unconventional partners to balance people and wildlife.
- Conservation actions are focused on efforts FWC plays an active role in while also accomplishing important work with our conservation partners across the region.
The 2019 Action Plan re-orients our path and gives us better directions. It’s sleeker, useful, with tighter protocols and relevant actions. This Action Plan took shape and ultimately became the best version yet. Now is the time to show Florida’s conservation successes and set the bar higher for the future.
There is quite a bit to do. Let’s go.
No comments:
Post a Comment