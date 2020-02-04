The Apalachee Regional Planning Council will hold a public meeting at the Research Reserve Nature Center in Eastpoint this afternoon to discuss an ongoing pilot experiment to design the Franklin-98 living shoreline project.
The project is designed to help protect the shoreline between Carrabelle Beach and Eastpoint which is prone to severe erosion during hurricanes and other major weather.
The pilot experiment is the first step in assessing the effectiveness of different reef materials that could be used as part of the living shoreline design.
The materials being tested are granite, limestone, oyster shell, and a commercial product from Sandbar Oyster Company known as Oyster Catcher.
Three locations have been designated as test sites and state and federal permits have been secured for the placement of small quantities of experimental materials.
Eventually, some of the materials may be used for developing nearshore reefs to serve as natural breakwaters, allowing for the establishment of a fringing marsh along the coastline.
The goal is to increase estuarine habitat while helping to address chronic shoreline erosion.
If you would like to learn more about the project and provide input into the plans, then come out today to the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve Nature Center at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint at 6pm.
