The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will hold a public workshop in Gulf County on Wednesday and in Franklin County on Thursday to discuss the state's efforts to access more than $735 million dollars for long-term recovery efforts for Hurricane Michael-impacted communities.
The money is available through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery program.
Governor Ron DeSantis said the funding will not only help the residents in Northwest Florida repair their homes, but also help communities rebuild stronger, and more resilient.
The Department of Economic Opportunity will lead the development of a State Action Plan that will provide a strategy for how the funding will be used to address eligible communities’ unmet, long-term recovery needs.
DEO will finalize and submit the State Action Plan to HUD for review by June 1st.
This week, DEO will hold public workshops in Hurricane Michael-impacted communities so the public can provide input on the proposed plan.
There will be a workshop in Gulf County on Wednesday, February 12th at 3:30 at the Port St. Joe City Commission Chambers at 2775 Garrison Avenue in Port St. Joe.
There will be a workshop in Franklin County on Thursday, February the 13th at 930 at the Apalachicola Community Center at Battery Park.
