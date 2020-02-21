This year's red snapper season has been set.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved a Gulf red snapper season to run from June 11 through July 25th.
That's almost 2 weeks longer than last year.
There could also be a fall season if quota is still available.
This season would apply to those fishing from private recreational vessels in state and federal waters and to charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish permit and are limited to fishing in state waters only.
For those interested in participating in this year’s Gulf red snapper season, don’t forget that anglers fishing from private vessels must get the Gulf Reef Fish Angler designation on their license.
For-hire operations that do not have a federal reef fish permit must get the State Gulf Reef Fish Charter designation on their license.
