Wakulla County to Hold Referendum on March 17, 2020 to Repeal Nonpartisan Elections of County Officials

Crawfordville, Florida – The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners announces a referendum to repeal a county charter provision requiring nonpartisan elections for all elected County Officials. The referendum will be held on March 17, 2020.
Section 7.6 of the Wakulla County Charter currently requires nonpartisan (no political party affiliation) elections for all county commissioners, the clerk of court, the property appraiser, the tax collector, the supervisor of elections, and the sheriff. A similar provision in another County’s Charter requiring nonpartisan elections was recently found to be unconstitutional by the Florida Supreme Court. In order to be in compliance with the law and avoid confusion and possible disruption to the County’s local elections, the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners has scheduled a referendum to repeal the nonpartisan election charter provision.
Wakulla County voters are encouraged to vote on the referendum on the March 17, 2020 Presidential Preference Primary Ballot. For additional information related to this story, please contact Jessica Welch at (850) 926-0919 ext. 706.
