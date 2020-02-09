Wewahitchka Health Department Operations are Now Open

February 7, 2020
Contact Jessie Pippin, PIO
850-227-1276
Building renovations are now completed at the Wewahitchka Health Department location at 807 Hwy 22, Wewahitchka, FL.
What does this mean for the Florida Department of Health?
Health Department services at the Wewahitchka location are available on the 1st and 3rd Friday of each month from 8:00AM-4:00PM central time at the Health Department location at 807 Hwy 22, Wewahitchka, FL. This includes:
· Women, Infants and Children’s (WIC) services
· Immunizations
· Pregnancy Testing and Counseling
· Birth Control
· Prenatal services
· STD Testing and Treatment
· Breast and cervical cancer screenings
· Birth and Death Certificates
For pregnant women, families and caregivers with young children in Wewahitchka, we have a variety of programs to serve you! By using our new resource called Connect, families save time and find the services they need with one quick phone call or meeting at a location of their choice. Types of services include pregnancy education, newborn care, breastfeeding support, help to quit smoking, child development education, car seat safety and so much more. Call Phil Carter (850)-370-0006 or Jordan Heath (850) 227-4396 to get started.
For any Environmental Health support, wellness programs, or help to quit tobacco products, call 850-227-1276.
Please contact the health department to schedule appointments or for any additional information at (850) 227-1276. You can also visit our website at gulf.floridahealth.gov.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment