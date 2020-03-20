Oyster Radio
Friday, March 20, 2020
Agenda for March 21st Emergency meeting of the Franklin County Commission
Franklin County will hold an emergency meeting on Saturday where the twill discuss closing local beaches and purchasing ventilators for EMS.
Michael Allen
