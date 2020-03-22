All Franklin county beaches will close at midnight tonight and remain closed at least through next Friday.
Franklin County Commissioners made the decision during a well attended emergency meeting this afternoon.
Nearly 20 people spoke at the meeting, many supporting the county's earlier decision to limit the number of people on the beaches by leaving he beaches open but closing all public beach parking.
But a number of people spoke against leaving the beaches open saying that enticing people to come to Franklin County is endangering everyone.
County Commissioners were also flooded by e-mails and social media posts asking for the beaches to be closed.
Under the emergency ordinance, all beaches Franklin County will be temporarily closed to all members of the public.
That includes all beaches on St. George Island, Carrabelle, Dog Island and Alligator Point.
Violating the closure is a second degree misdemeanor.
The County says it will revisit the beach closure next Friday.
