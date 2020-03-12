Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf to mark 10 years of service

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. -- Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf will mark 10 years of service to the people of Gulf, Bay and Franklin counties on March 15. It was more than a decade ago, in 2005, when the citizens of Gulf County asked Sacred Heart Health System -- now known as Ascension Sacred Heart -- to build a hospital to improve access to care in the region. At the time, there was a dire need for 24-hour emergency-care services.
The community raised more than $10 million and St. Joe Foundation donated 20 acres of land. St. Joe also pledged $1.5 million in financial support. More support came from the community when county residents voted to provide revenues from a half-cent sales tax to support care for indigent patients at the new hospital. Ground was broken in 2007 on the $38-million facility, and the hospital opened on March 15, 2010.
“I am very proud of the quality of care our Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf (ASHG) team provides every day and the recognition for quality care that this team has earned over the past 10 years,” said Roger Hall, president of ASHG. “We have attracted primary care providers and specialists to our hospital and clinics to help grow our services and we have been blessed with amazing community support. With that continued support we look forward to many more years of service to the families of Gulf, Bay and Franklin counties.”
The hospital performed its first general surgery in April 2010, and the Volunteer Guild was established that year. Since then, the Guild has provided daily support through volunteers, but also financial support for the purchase of new equipment, medication assistance to people in need and financial support for staff to earn healthcare certifications.
Ascension Sacred Heart has expanded services over 10 years to include hospital facilities, outpatient facilities and additional physician practices. Highlights of the hospital’s first ten years also include:
- In 2011, inpatient rehabilitation services, a Medical Office Building and a women’s center were added. A pediatric clinic opened in Apalachicola that year.
- Primary care offices opened in 2012 in Apalachicola and 2013 in Wewahitchka. In addition, the MyGulfCare program for underserved patients was established.
- 2013: The Gulf hospital is rated in the top 1 percent nationally for patient experience.
- 2014: The hospital performs its first knee-replacement and hip-replacement surgeries and adds intermediate-care beds. Outpatient rehabilitation services open in Apalachicola.
- 2015: The hospital earns a 5-Star award from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
- 2016: Orthopedic and general and vascular services are added.
- 2017: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid names the hospital No. 1 in Florida for providing the best care environment.
- 2018: The hospital earns the Professional Research Consultants Award of Distinction for inpatient services, its highest honor. The hospital’s first cardioversion procedure to correct fast heart rates and first insertable cardiac monitor procedure are completed.
- 2019: The Florida Hospital Association recognizes the hospital with its Mission to Care Chasing Zero Award for outstanding work in reducing patient harm and readmissions.
- 2020: The Gulf facility is one of only 11 hospitals in Florida to earn a 5-star rating from CMS.
