Capital City Bank Along with St. Joe Company Break Ground on New Port St. Joe Office

From left to right CCB Board Members Eugene Raffield and Mark Costin, CCB Gulf County President Wayland Fulford, CCB Co-COO Ed Canup, St. Joe Company President and CEO Jorge Gonzalez and Port St. Joe Mayor Rex Buzzett.
Port St. Joe, Fla., March 12, 2020 – On Tuesday, March 10, Capital City Bank, along with its board members, St. Joe Company President and CEO Jorge Gonzalez and Port St. Joe Mayor Rex Buzzett broke ground on a new banking office to be built at the corner of Highway 98 and Avenue A. The St. Joe Company is partnering with Capital City Bank on the construction of the new office opening in early 2021.
“As we celebrate 125 years in business, we remain a community bank focused on making a difference,” said Capital City Bank Co-COO Ed Canup. “We value relationships over transactions, and service over price. We are eager to support our hometown neighbors and businesses.”
The existing Capital City Bank office at 504 Monument Avenue was damaged during Hurricane Michael in 2018 and, as a result, could not reopen. Full banking services have been offered on site via a temporary mobile unit.
“Capital City Bank remains committed to our Port St. Joe neighbors,” said Capital City Bank Gulf County Community President Wayland Fulford. “We had the doors open within days of Hurricane Michael’s passing – even before power was restored – because we knew that’s where our community needed us to be. I am so proud of and grateful to the extraordinary team of Port St. Joe bankers who put their own personal struggles on hold to be here for their neighbors. They give their all every day.”
