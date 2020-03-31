Enjoy Gulf County from Your Own Home!

In Gulf County, we always take care of each other. We have known hardship and we've been resilient and worked together; our visitors have continuously been a part of that story. We are asking you to help do your part in flattening the curve and protecting our residents and visitors.
The Gulf County Board of County Commissioners have passed a resolution that emphatically advises ALL Visitors (regardless of day trips and extended stays) to stay home in their communities, and thereby staying healthy and safe. You can read a letter from our Chairman below.
The Governor of Florida has suspended all Vacation Rentals. You can see his Executive Order Below
