Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Enjoy Gulf County from Your Own Home!


e59cbf7f-f5b3-41ec-9851-60c8c4cb440a.png
 
 
In Gulf County, we always take care of each other. We have known hardship and we've been resilient and worked together; our visitors have continuously been a part of that story. We are asking you to help do your part in flattening the curve and protecting our residents and visitors.

The Gulf County Board of County Commissioners have passed a resolution that emphatically advises ALL Visitors (regardless of day trips and extended stays) to stay home in their communities, and thereby staying healthy and safe. You can read a letter from our Chairman below.



The Governor of Florida has suspended all Vacation Rentals. You can see his Executive Order Below

 
Explore Gulf County from the comfort of your own home by watching our YouTube Videos. These videos will give you travel inspiration for a future trip and help you create your #GCFLBucketList.

  
Keep in touch! We are now available for LIVE CHAT via our website! The Concierges are here from 8:00 AM- 5:00 PM ET, Monday through Friday, to answer any questions you have. Just visit visitgulf.com, and the chatbox will pop up! You can also keep up with anything COVID-19 related in Gulf County by checking out our landing page with all the information you will need. 

  

Your Concierges at Gulf County hope you are your families are staying safe and we cannot wait until the day we can see you again in Gulf County! 

   
   



