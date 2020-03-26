Franklin County blood drive a huge success

Blood donors from across Franklin County came out in force to a blood drive in Eastpoint on Thursday.
The event was hosted by the Forgotten Coast Parrothead Club – the company One Blood brought their big red bus to the Point Mall for the drive.
The drive netted 31 units of blood and that blood.
That’s a great turnout even for regular blood drives that are held every couple of months in the county.
Each pint of blood can be divided into the three primary components — red blood cells, plasma, and platelets — saving up to three lives per donation – so Franklin County donors may have helped save up to 93 lives.
Donating blood now is extremely important because COVID-19 is keeping many regular donors from getting out.
The need for blood, however, doesn't change.
Even with elective surgeries canceled for now, hospitals still need blood for emergency surgeries and more.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment