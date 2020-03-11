Franklin County is once again allowing residential uses in the St. George Island Commercial district.
Historically the county allowed properties zoned c-4 commercial/residential to use the upstairs for residential while requiring commercial uses on the 1st floor.
That changed in 2018 when the county approved the St. George Island commercial corridor overlay district which did away with any residential use.
The change potentially impacted over 300 lots in the center of the island.
A number of property owners said that made it harder to use their land because of parking and septic tank requirements and some argued they were even having a harder time getting insurance.
Those opposing the change said it opens up the center of the island to a slew of skinny minis, ruining the views of the beach and limiting business development in the already very small commercial district.
The move was opposed by both the St. George Island business association and the St. George Island civic club.
In the end commissioners decided it was an issue of property rights and voted 4 to 1 to allow residential uses in the commercial district, with District 1 commissioner Ricky Jones opposing the move.
The board also agreed that it would not rezone any more lots in the business district to c-4.
