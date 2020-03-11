Governor Ron Desantis on Monday declared a state of emergency because of coronavirus in the state.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 19 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Florida with two deaths from the virus.
The goal of the state of emergency is to streamline the response to coronavirus cases and to allow for more funding if the state needs it.
The declaration also allowed the state to activate Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline.
The hotline lets residents report any business that dramatically increases prices on necessary items to combat the virus.
That includes Protective masks.
It also includes sanitizing and disinfecting supplies, such as hand sanitizer, gel, wipes, and cleaning supplies for surface cleaning, as well as all commercial cleaning supplies.
Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period.
Price gouging can be reported by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.
