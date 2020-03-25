If you are planning on getting a concealed weapons license in Florida you will have to wait until April 20th to complete all of the paperwork.
To minimize exposure to COVID-19 and help protect visitors and employees, the Governor has temporarily closed state offices which means the state will not be available to fingerprint license applicants.
Local law enforcement agencies and tax collector offices across Florida have likewise begun to temporarily suspend fingerprinting services.
That means first-time concealed weapons license applicants will be unable to obtain electronic or hard card fingerprinting services.
Expiring concealed weapons licenses and security officer licenses will be automatically extended an additional thirty days.
