Introducing ShopApalachicola.com!

ShopApalachicola.com is a unique online shopping experience where you can buy e-gift certificates from some of your favorite retailers and restaurants in historic Downtown Apalachicola, the Heart of the Forgotten Coast!
Purchase one to treat yourself or send one as a gift. The electronic gift certificate will be received via email instantly!
Supporting Local Businesses
Now more than ever, the Downtown Apalachicola businesses you love need your support. The COVID-19 virus is presenting an unprecedented challenge. Tourism has slowed, people are practicing social distancing, and to help stop the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order mandating that all Florida restaurants must move to take-out or delivery service only.
There’s a lot to love about our local businesses. They employ local people, they are the foundation of our economy, and they’re invested in our community. They’re our friends and neighbors. They’re the sponsors of local events, charitable causes, and kids’ sports teams. They volunteer their time. They make Downtown Apalachicola the vibrant heart of our community.
Now it’s our turn to show our support.
One of the easiest ways to keep cash flowing to local businesses during this downturn is to purchase gift certificates to be used later. However, most downtown businesses don’t currently offer e-gift certificates on their own.
Apalachicola Main Street’s concept to fill the gap is ShopApalachicola.com, a page where shoppers can purchase gift certificates online from participating businesses.
“With the devastating impact to our economy, we wanted to offer a new way to support local entrepreneurs,” said Mark Milliken, an Apalachicola Main Street board member, “Now whether you live across town or across the country you can help sustain local businesses by shopping from home.”
Together, We Can Get Through This
Apalachicola may be a town of less than 2,500 residents, but we have fans far and wide. Many of the business community’s customers don't live here--they are visitors from other states, snowbirds, part-year residents, vacationers, weekenders, or day trippers. A look at license plates on any given normal day downtown tells you how geographically diverse the customer base is.
“This is a way for downtown businesses to continue making sales while people are practicing social distancing,” said Main Street’s Executive Director Augusta West, “and it’s also a way for customers to show their support and commitment that together we can get through this.”
