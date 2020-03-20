National Forests in Florida closes campgrounds, some day-use areas amid COVID-19 concerns

The National Forests in Florida continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and evaluate potential impacts and adjustments to reservations and our reservation policies through Recreation.gov. Reservation holders will be notified via email and/or cell phone text messages if there are any changes affecting their reservation. In the event of delayed openings of some, part or all of the campgrounds to ensure safe social distancing, visitors will receive a full refund for their reservation.
Please remember to review current recommendations from the CDC and focus on recreating safely while protecting yourself, Forest Service employees and our volunteers.
