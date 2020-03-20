Friday, March 20, 2020

National Forests in Florida closes campgrounds, some day-use areas amid COVID-19 concerns

National Forests in Florida closes campgrounds, some day-use areas amid COVID-19 concerns
Agency continues to evaluate remaining day-use areas and concessionaire sites
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 20, 2020—Sixteen campgrounds on the Apalachicola, Ocala and Osceola National Forests will close indefinitely at noon tomorrow for the health and safety of visitors and staff.   

Effective at noon today, the following campgrounds will be unavailable to rent via Recreation.gov and will close indefinitely tomorrow at noon:  

Notifications to renters will be made as soon as possible and refunds will be processed.  
Effective at noon tomorrow, the following campgrounds will close indefinitely:

Effective at noon tomorrow, the following day-use areas will close indefinitely:


Effective at noon tomorrow, the bathroom facilities at the following areas will be closed, but the areas remain open:

As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority. We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.   

These actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice for cleaning per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and to promote social distancing. Visitors are encouraged to contact their ranger district office with additional questions.   
The National Forests in Florida continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and evaluate potential impacts and adjustments to reservations and our reservation policies through Recreation.gov. Reservation holders will be notified via email and/or cell phone text messages if there are any changes affecting their reservation. In the event of delayed openings of some, part or all of the campgrounds to ensure safe social distancing, visitors will receive a full refund for their reservation.

Please remember to review current recommendations from the CDC and focus on recreating safely while protecting yourself, Forest Service employees and our volunteers.  
###  
  
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.  

See what's happening on our social sites



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment