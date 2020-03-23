Monday, March 23, 2020

Red Tide was found in the St. Joe Bay in Gulf County last week

The algae was found in 1 location from water samples taken on March the 18th,

Red tide was found in background concentrations at Oak Grove.

Red Tide is a microscopic marine algae called Karenia brevis.

In large enough concentrations its toxin paralyzes the central nervous system of fish so they cannot breathe – leading to fish kills. 

Red tide can even affect humans causing skin, eye and throat irritation.






