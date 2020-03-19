School closures statewide have been extended to April the 15th in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
That decision was made this week after an emergency conference call with all Superintendents in the state.
Local schools will send out information regarding their plans to support students’ through the long closure and ask all parents and guardians to stay informed through the district's website and social media.
And remember, beginning next Tuesday, the school district will begin providing free breakfasts and lunches for all children in Franklin County aged 18 and under whether they attend school or not.
The Franklin County School 2020 Summer Food Service Program will begin breakfast and lunch service on Tuesday, March 24th and continue until the extended emergency school closure ends.
Meals will be offered daily between the hours of 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM for pick-up only and are at NO COST.
Meals will be available in Apalachicola at The Apalachicola Bay Charter School and at the Apalachicola City Project Impact Learning Center.
In Eastpoint meals will be available at the Franklin County School, at the Learning Center and at the Eastpoint United Methodist Church.
In Carrabelle you will be able to pick up meals at the Nest at 1001 Gray Avenue and at the Lanark Market.
