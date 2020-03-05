The Franklin County solid waste department has been tasked with looking for trash companies that would be willing to provide trash pickup county-wide and handle all of the billing.
County Commissioners made the decision after discussing mandatory garbage pickup – a move that at least one commissioner opposes.
Commissioner Smokey Parrish said he is not opposed to mandatory trash pickup, but he does not want the county to make trash pickup part of people's tax bill.
He said that unlike the City of Apalachicola which ties trash pickup to water and sewer which incentivizes people to pay – the county would not have that type of leverage.
He is afraid many people would not pay their county trash bill and then the county would be left covering the costs through increased taxes.
Instead the county would like to find a company that would be willing to pick up trash and handle its own billing.
Commissioners said the two companies currently working in the county do not want to do that.
They hope that the solid waste department can find someone who does.
