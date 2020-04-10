A mid-month update from Florida's Forgotten Coast

Marketing Effort Turns Into Education Project along the Forgotten Coast
During this COVID19 tourism downtime, the Franklin County Tourist Development Council (TDC) has turned part of its marketing plan into an online education experience for students in Franklin County.
The TDC is partnering with the Franklin County School System to provide educational videos about the area’s museums and history which will be used as an educational tool in the county’s online curriculum.
“We initially came up with the idea of the museum series to promote the rich history of Franklin County to our visitors,” said John Solomon, TDC Executive Director. “Now with all of our children participating in online learning we reached out to The Franklin County School System and The Apalachicola Bay Charter School and offered these videos for them to use in the curriculum.”
The video series include educational films about history museums including the Carrabelle History Museum, Crooked River Lighthouse Museum, the Orman House, the Raney House and John Gorrie Museums in Apalachicola. In Eastpoint, an educational film about the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve is featured. Additional videos featuring the St. George Island Lighthouse and Camp Gordon Johnston will be added to the series this month. All of the museum videos are available to view online at floridasforgottencoast.com
