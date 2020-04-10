Friday, April 10, 2020

A mid-month update from Florida's Forgotten Coast

Marketing Effort Turns Into Education Project along the Forgotten Coast
During this COVID19 tourism downtime, the Franklin County Tourist Development Council (TDC) has turned part of its marketing plan into an online education experience for students in Franklin County.

The TDC is partnering with the Franklin County School System to provide educational videos about the area’s museums and history which will be used as an educational tool in the county’s online curriculum.

“We initially came up with the idea of the museum series to promote the rich history of Franklin County to our visitors,” said John Solomon, TDC Executive Director.  “Now with all of our children participating in online learning we reached out to The Franklin County School System and The Apalachicola Bay Charter School and offered these videos for them to use in the curriculum.”
The video series include educational films about history museums including the Carrabelle History Museum, Crooked River Lighthouse Museum, the Orman House, the Raney House and John Gorrie Museums in Apalachicola. In Eastpoint, an educational film about the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve is featured. Additional videos featuring the St. George Island Lighthouse and Camp Gordon Johnston will be added to the series this month. All of the museum videos are available to view online at floridasforgottencoast.com

SGI Brewfest Rescheduled for October 3

It's on! SGI Brewfest has been rescheduled Saturday, October 3. The breweries are lining up and the VIP swag is already here. Still don't have a ticket? Whatcha waiting on? You know you'll be ready to get out and see some familiar faces by then!  Tickets at www.sgibrewfest.com
We're All in This Together
We know. We miss you too. In the meantime, you can keep up with daily postings of what we know from federal, state and local government directives by clicking here.
Here's a summary.
"Safer At Home" - Essential Services & Activities
Currently all persons in Florida are required to limit their movements and personal interactions outside of their home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities. Click here for details.
Visitors to Franklin County
Short term visitors are not allowed right now; longterm visitors to the county are to remain in their home. A mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for visitors entering Franklin County is currently in place. Click here for details.

Beaches in Franklin CountyAll beaches, beach accesses as well as public beach parking and dune walkover locations in Franklin County are temporarily closed. Click here for details.
Boating
All recreational boats must be at least 50 feet apart. Each recreational vessel must not have more than 10 people on board. Public boat ramps in the county and within the City of Apalachicola and Carrabelle have restricted access. Click here for the boating details. Click here for boat ramp restrictions.
Vacation Rentals & Lodging
With limited exceptions, businesses and individuals engaged in rental of vacation rental properties have been ordered to suspend vacation rental operations. Vacation rental property owners are prohibited from making new reservations or bookings and shall not accept new guests for check-in for the duration of this order. Click here for details.
Restaurants
All restaurants in Florida have shut down their dining rooms. You can still get take-out and delivery at your favorite local restaurants. 
Here is a list from the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of restaurants operating in Apalachicola, St. George Island and Eastpoint. Here is a list from the Carrabelle Chamber of restaurants operating in the Carrabelle area.
Updates to existing executive orders and any additional directives are uploaded and available to review here as they become available. 

Take a Video Tour of Area Museums
Below are links to the virtual field trip museum videos currently online at Floridasforgottencoast.com
Raney House
Raney House Museum
Orman House Museum
Carrabelle History Museum
Crooked River Lighthouse
John Gorrie Museum
Apalachicola National Estuarine Reserve

More Community Resources...
There are many groups in Franklin County that have information and resources available to help answer your Covid-19 questions or provide information related how you can you support the Forgotten Coast right now. Below is a list.
Franklin County Tourist Development Council
Apalachicola Bay Chamber and Visitor Center
Carrabelle Chamber and Visitor Center
St. George Island Civic Club
Apalachicola Main Street
Franklin County Government
City of Apalachicola
City of Carrabelle
Franklin County Sheriff's Department
George E. Weems Memorial Hospital
Florida Department of Health (Gulf and Franklin County)


