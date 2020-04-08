Carrabelle to discuss closing boat ramps at special emergency meeting on Thursday

Carrabelle City Commission Special Emergency Meeting
Thursday -- April 9, 2020, 1:00 p.m.
Via ‘Go to Webinar’ - Telephone Conference
For information: 850-697-3618
ITEM: Discussion and possible action regarding City boat ramp closure
This special meeting will be conducted via telephone conference call.
To listen to the meeting or to comment during the "Public Comment" section of the agenda:
Call 1-914-614-3221; when prompted enter access code 113-150-631.
Please turn off your speaker phone. Please turn off all background noise such as TVs.
If you would like to submit a written comment regarding the City meeting agenda item to be undertaken by the Carrabelle City Commission, please send your comment via email to the City Clerk cityclerk@mycarrabelle.com She will circulate all the emailed comments to all the Commission members. This way all the Commissioners are receiving the same message – which is very important.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
