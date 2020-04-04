Emergency Proclamation: Apalachicola to allow only County residents to use City boat ramps

Full Proclamation attached.
Does not change access to any County boat ramp.
ORDERED that
1. City of Apalachicola Public Boat ramps will only be open for use by Franklin County residents or property owners, effective Sunday, April 5th at 12:01 AM,
2. Effective Sunday, April 5th at 12:01 AM, any vehicle or trailer with out-of-county or out-of- state license plates shall be forbidden from using City of Apalachicola Public Boat ramps, unless they can show proof:
A. That they have already been in Franklin County for more than two weeks, at either a long-term rental or temporary residence with family or friend.
B. Medical professionals, military personnel, first responders, government workers, emergency workers, commercial fishermen, contractors doing licensed work in the City of Apalachicola or Franklin County, or others engaged in formal business or government business in Apalachicola or Franklin County are exempt from this rule.
This Emergency Proclamation will continue to be in effect in seven (7) day increments unless rescinded by the Mayor of the City of Apalachicola or the City Commission of the City of Apalachicola.
Mayor Kevin Begos
Cell: 850 323 1867
Office: 192 Coach Wagoner Blvd. (14th Street)
Apalachicola, FL 32320
City Hall: 850 653 9319
