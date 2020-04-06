ENews - Updates from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

|UPDATES ARE NOTED IN BLUE
Stay informed about COVID19 - https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/
Wakulla Chamber of Commerce office is staffed at this time but closed to the public until further notice. For any information please call 850.926.1848. We will arrange to leave requested print material on hand outside for pick up.
Your SBA Financing Questions Answered - SPACE LIMITED!
You Have Questions - the SBA Has Answers!
On Tuesday, April 7 at 11:30 a.m. EDT, the Florida Chamber will host a webinar with SBA Region IV Administrator Ashley Bell and SBA lenders who can answer your questions.
CareerSource Capital Region - COVID-19 Employer Toolkit
Business Resources During the COVID-19 Pandemic
This toolkit is designed to assist Gadsden, Leon, and Wakulla County businesses and organizations in accessing critical workforce development resources, programs, and services that are needed during this time.
The toolkit provides a snapshot of resources and is meant to provide a foundation for stakeholders to identify initial information. Information may also be found on our Website.
Emergency Business Loans
The Small Business disaster loans are available to businesses, regardless of size, and nonprofits including charitable organizations such as churches and private universities. They are able to borrow up to $2 million.
Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program
The Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program is currently available to small business owners located in all Florida counties statewide that experienced economic damage as a result of COVID-19.
Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program
COVID-19 Emergency Disaster Relief Grant Program
The CEDR Grant Program dedicates $1 million locally to leverage and aligns with up to $800 million federal dollars to assist local small businesses. It offers an initial lifeline to local businesses to keep employees employed, thereby supporting continuity of operations as they weather the economic hardships during the critical first days and weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tallahassee-Leon County Office of Economic Vitality (OEV) will administer the grant program to provide initial cash flow to businesses economically impacted by COVID-19.
The CEDR grant application closes Friday, April 24, 2020. To apply for the CEDR Grant Program, visit www.oevforbusiness.org/cedr-grant. For questions regarding the CEDR Grant Program, contact the OEV at info@OEVforBusiness.org.
Short-Time Compensation
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity administers a short-time compensation program for business that may need to help maintain their staff as a result of reducing weekly work hours due to a temporary slowdown.
More Information
Temporary Layoff Program
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Temporary Layoff program is for employees that are temporarily laid off from work that may be eligible for Reemployment Assistance benefits. A temporary layoff occurs when the employee is separated from their job due to lack of work and the employee has a return-to-work date within eight weeks of the separation.
More Information
Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN)
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act offers protection to workers, their families, and their communities by requiring employers to provide notice 60 days in advance of covered plant closings and covered mass layoffs.
In response to a WARN notice, CareerSource Capital Region deploys its Rapid Response team. Rapid response ensures immediate access to affected workers to help them quickly re-enter the workforce and plays an important role in providing customer-focused solutions to both dislocated workers and employers.
More Information
OEV Business Resource Guide
COVID-19 is a challenge for local businesses and the whole community, and the Office of Economic Vitality’s team is focused on the continued success of local businesses. This business resource guide was developed to assist local businesses through the pandemic.
More Information
The CSCR team stands ready to assist in meeting your needs during this time of uncertainty, please contact Trish Yahn directly:
Phone: (850) 617- 4603
Email: cbes@careersourcecapitalregion.com
granted relief to businesses adversely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Florida Department of Revenue
For adversely affected businesses, taxes collected in March and due on or before April 20, 2020 may pay on or before April 30, 2020.
This includes sales taxes as well as Tourist Development Taxes. And, appears to apply to counties that choose to self-collect. see document
On March 26, 2020, Florida Department of Revenue Executive Director Jim Zingale issued Order of Emergency Waiver/Deviation # 20-52-DOR-002 to extend certain filing deadlines for Florida businesses. This order addresses February and March reporting periods for the following taxes and fees:https://floridarevenue.com/.../taxpayerInfoCovid19.aspx
State of Florida Department of Revenue, order of emergency waiver/deviation order
USDA Implements Immediate Measures
to Help Rural Residents, Businesses and Communities Affected by COVID-19
WASHINGTON, March 25, 2020 – USDA Rural Development has taken a number of immediate actions to help rural residents, businesses and communities affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Rural Development will keep our customers, partners, and stakeholders continuously updated as more actions are taken to better serve rural America. Read the full announcement to learn more about the opportunities USDA Rural Development is implementing
Business Damage Assessment:
The Business Damage Assessment survey has been activated to assess the impact of COVID-19 on Florida’s local business operations. The survey, managed by DEO, will evaluate businesses affected by COVID-19 and the impacts the virus has had on the local economy so actions to implement appropriate relief programs can begin. The survey can be taken online at https://floridadisaster.biz/
Governor Ron DeSantis activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The bridge loan program will provide short-term, interest-free loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury from COVID-19. The application period opens March 17, 2020 and runs through May 8, 2020.
More information can be found at https://floridadisasterloan.org/ The Governor has requested the federal Small Business Administration (SBA) make the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program available for Florida’s small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) stands ready to assist Florida’s small businesses in accessing this funding when available.
Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-80 directing all persons whose point of departure originates from outside the State of Florida in an area with substantial community spread, to include the New York Tri-State Area (Connecticut, New Jersey and New York), and entering the State of Florida through airports to isolate or quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of entry into the State of Florida or the duration of the person’s presence in the State of Florida, whichever is shorter.
On 3/26/20 Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-72, regarding State Employee’s State Group Insurance, for HMO and PPO, waiving fees for telehealth visits and influenza vaccination.
On 3/27/20 Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-87, ordering all parties engaged in rental of vacation rental properties to suspend vacation rental operations. Vacation rentals are prohibited from making new reservations or bookings and shall not accept new guests for check-in for the duration of this order.
03/27/20 Executive Order 20-09 has been enacted to reflect direction from Governor DeSantis, the Florida Department of Health and the CDC. Effective immediately, all recreational boats must be at least 50 feet apart. Each recreational vessel must not have more than 10 people on board.
03/30/20 Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-88 regarding re-employment of essential personnel.
03/30/20 Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-89 regarding public access restrictions in Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Palm Beach County and Monroe County.
04/01/20 Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-91 (Essential Services and Activities During COVID-19 Emergency). All persons in Florida shall limit their movements and personal interactions outside of their home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities. Here is a link to the Executive Order
04/02/20 Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-94, providing targeted, temporary relief from certain mortgage foreclosures and evictions for 45 days, without relieving an individual’s obligation to make mortgage payments and rent payments.
COVID-19 Poster outlining employee rights relating to the COVID-19 virus. You need to ensure that this is posted in a location where it can be seen by all employees
The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has posted additional Questions and Answers regarding implementation of certain provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA). For your reference, the updated information begins with Question #38.
Northeast Florida– HPCNEF Navigators to Assist the Recently Unemployed find new Health Insurance
The Health Planning Council of Northeast Florida have been assisting residents of Northeast Florida navigate the coverage options available through the Health Insurance Marketplace (ACA) for the past 7 years. We are facing the most severe health crisis of our lifetime with the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering the expected surge in unemployment numbers in Florida, combined with the potential hazard of in-person meetings, the Health Planning Council’s Navigators are prepared to assist…virtually. More here
NEW PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM OFFERS REAL RELIEF FOR SMALL BUSINESS
This $350 billion program will immediately get cash in the hands of small and midsize businesses to keep Americans tied to their jobs...
Link to Employee retention tax credit under the CARES Act
Capital Health Plan Updates
Frequently asked questions about the CARES Act https://www.rickscott.senate.gov/sites/default/files/2020-04/FrequentlyAskedQuestions_CARES-Act_Coronavirus.pdf
The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service announced 4/1/2020 that Social Security beneficiaries who are not typically required to file tax returns will not need to file a simple tax return to receive an Economic Impact Payment. Previously, our understanding was that they would have file this simple tax return but that has now changed. Instead, payments will be automatically deposited into their bank account, using the information on the Form SSA-1099 and Form RRB-1099 to generate $1,200 recovery checks to Social Security recipients who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019. Recipients will receive these payments as a direct deposit or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their benefits.
The Treasury press release on this is available for sharing on social media at this link or visit Treasury.gov. IRS News Release IR-2020-61, March 30, 2020, Economic impact payments: What you need to know, has been updated with this information and is also shareable on social media.
Resources
The COVID-19 Call Center is available 24/7: +1 (866) 779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov
Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline for all consumers in the state: 866-9NO-SCAM
FL COVID-19 Updates: http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/
FDOH Educational Material: http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/covid19-toolkit.html
CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
CDC Mitigation strategy: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/community-mitigation-strategy.pdf
Florida Department of Environmental Protection has closed all state parks effective 3/23/2020 until further notice. This effects Wakulla Springs State Park in Wakulla County.
The Wakulla County Courthouse updates:
The 2nd Judicial Circuit Chief Judge has issued AO 2020-03 "Close Non-Essential and Non-Critical Court Operations"
Effective at 5 pm March 18, 2020, the Wakulla County Courthouse is closed for general public access. Parties needing to file emergency petitions and file in essential court case activities are allowed to file necessary documents. These will be reviewed by a duty judge. Hearings are not being held in most cases and in others are held electronically. No jury trials or public dockets are scheduled. Please call the Wakulla County Clerk’s office for general information and to ask questions at 926-0300
Passport applications are not being accepted until further notice. Marriage licenses will be issued to Wakulla residents only and by appointment only (conducted through glass window). For filing documents in official records, call the Clerk’s Office to schedule dropping off your official records via a drop box.
Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office Updates:
Effective Friday March 20,2020 - The front lobby of the Sheriff’s Office will be closed to visitors, those needing assistance will need to call communications at 850-745-7100
The Wakulla County Communications/9-1-1 Division now has a list of questions for all calls requesting a first responder be dispatched. This helps to ensure that first responders can prepare accordingly to protect themselves and our citizens.
Effective Tuesday 03/24/2020 The WCSO firing range will be closed to the public until further notice
Wakulla County BOCC Updates:
UPDATED PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT:
In response to COVID-19 and with State and Federal guidance, the following proactive measures are being taken by the BOCC Offices:
- The following BOCC Offices & Programs are closed until further notice: Medart Recreation Department, the Library, and the UF/IFAS Extension Office;
- All other BOCC Offices are closed “To the Public” until further notice. These offices will have limited staff; however, if you have a need, please call and/or email for assistance (visit www.mywakulla.com for a telephone directory);
- The regular BOCC Meetings and Planning Commission Meetings will be conducted via Communications Media Technology (please visit www.mywakulla.com for meeting info);
- All County maintained boat ramps are open (Wakulla River Upper Bridge, Wakulla River Lower Bridge, Shell Point, Rock Landing, Newport, Mash Island, Levy Bay, Bottoms Rd., N T Smith, & Lake Ellen);
- The following County Parks are open: Azalea Park, Hickory Park, Hudson Park, Medart Park, & Woolley Park;
- Shell Point Beach and Mashes Sands Beach are closed to the public until further notice.
Wakulla County Schools Updates:
Wakulla School District began student meal distribution today. Emphasis on meal delivery to bus stops by school buses was placed to ensure more of our students will receive meals. You will also be able to pick up meals at the student drop off location at Wakulla High School. This will happen between the hours of 9:30-11:00 am.
The following is a list of all Wakulla County owned and maintained boat ramps that are still open.
Wakulla River Upper Bridge Boat Ramp- 2449 Shadeville RD
N T Smith Boat Ramp- N T Smith Rd., Ochlocknee Bay, FL
Bottoms Road Boat Ramp – Bottoms Rd., Panacea, FL
Lake Ellen Boat Ramp (25 horsepower or less, no jet skis) – Lake Ellen Drive, Medart
Levy Bay Boat Ramp – Levy Bay Rd., Panacea, FL
Mash Island Park Boat Ramp – Mashes Sands Rd., Ochlockonee Bay
Newport Park Boat Ramp – Hwy. 98 at St. Marks River, Newport
Rock Landing Boat Ramp – Rock Landing St., Panacea
Shell Point Boat Ramp (Kayak & Hobie-Cat Only) – Shell Pt. Beach
Shell Point Boat Ramp - 1549 Shell Point RD. Shell Pt. Beach
Wakulla River Lower Bridge Boat Ramp – Hwy. 98 at Wakulla River Bridge, St. Marks
Shell Point Beach and Mashes Sands Beach will be closed to the public as of sunset on March 23, 2020 until further notice
All County Parks remain open to the public at this time.
For further information, please contact the Parks Department at (850) 745-7780
Boat ramp at Shell Island Fish Camp is now closed
Local Testing Summary:
Currently, we have 2 Wakulla county residents that tested Positive for COVID-19. This is a fluid situation, so we ask that you continue to follow the Social Distancing and other guidelines as provided by the Department of Health for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.
TOTAL TESTS: 96
Negative: 90
Positive: 6 (Florida Residents - 5)
Pending: 0
Member Business News: Hours of operation subject to change
AAA’s branch office is closed to foot traffic; staff is in the office and available by phone.
Bay Leaf Market – curbside pick-up, Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pay by credit card over the phone when you place your order. We are trying to limit cash transactions as much as possible. You can call us at (850-926-9355), (850-445-4206) or (850-228-1300). You can also email your order to bayleafmarket@gmail.com, or send it over Facebook messenger.
The only thing we are not providing at this time is lunch service.
When you arrive at the store, just give us a call to let us know you are in the parking lot and we will place your order outside on one of the red benches in front of the store.
The Best Western will have new operating hours Starting April 1, 2020. 7am-5pm. Until further notice, the hotel will only be taking reservations for long term stays.
COOK Insurance office is operational. Lobby closed to public. Available by phone call 850-926-6612
Eden Springs Nursing Home has restricted all visitations to their facility to those critical to operations as of March 11, 2020.
Gulf Specimen Marine Lab - Closing March 23 for 2 weeks
HUB Florida Wakulla Office (Wakulla Insurance) – closed to public, working remotely, available by phone or email
Logan Roofing still operating Monday – Friday 8 AM – 5 PM, with limited staff in the office. We are however, closed to the public. Should any customers need to drop off any documents, we have a drop box out front and the office staff that is working will pick up. If there is a request to see a sample board of any of the shingles for a project, contact the office (850-926-3080/office@loganroof.com) and we will make that available on the front porch for the homeowner to view.
Root 319 Cuts and Color - salon will be closed for 2 weeks
Ross Tucker, Insurance Agent, representing United Healthcare for Medicare Plans---Open daily M-F from 8-5 on the phone, and by appointment. Call 926-2200.
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Physician Partners now offering TeleHealth for patients that have Medicare, Medicaid, United Health Care, CHP, BCBS and Humana.
The office is still open to see patients in house, but TMHPP is utilizing TeleHealth for the patients most at risk.
Tiger Rock Martial Arts – offering at home video lessons via video teleconference for their clients
Total Care Dental, Crawfordville: the office will be closed through May 10th and all currently scheduled appointments cancelled. The office will only see dental emergencies with pain and or swelling by special appointment. The pager number to call if having pain or swelling is 551-1358.
VCA Wakulla Animal Hospital. Operating regular hours at this time. Curbside service only, clients remains in their cars, pets are brought inside. No routine spays, neuter or dentals for at least a month.Wakulla Carpet Brokers is still open with regular business hours of 8 till 4 Monday thru Friday and is making sure to take all precautions.
Wakulla Urgent Care is offering TeleHealth for patients that have Medicare, Medicaid, United Health Care, CHP, BCBS and Humana.
Wakulla County Special Needs Prom – postponed to first week in May 2021
Walmart taking additional precautions:
We are beginning to take the temperatures of our associates as they report to work in stores, clubs and facilities. Any associate with a temperature of 100 degrees will be sent home, asked to seek medical treatment if necessary, and told to not return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days. We will also make masks and gloves available to our associates who want to wear them – as supplies permit. We are asking associates and customers to remember three numbers: 6, keep six-foot distance between other people; 20, wash hands for at least 20 seconds in soap and water; and 100, stay home if you have a temperature of 100 or higher.
To add another layer of safety for our associates and customers, we’re implementing contact-free services for payment, pickup and delivery
. Checking out at Walmart will be completely contact free on any register when you use Walmart Pay
on the Walmart app in the coming week, including offering a QR code in place of selecting a payment method on the touchscreen. Now, pickup customers can simply open their trunk, and associates load their groceries in – no need to sign for the order. And for delivery, we’ll bypass the signature here too, asking delivery drivers to simply leave the order on customers’ doorsteps.
Member Restaurants
Angelo’s Seafood Restaurant – Take-Out only (850) 984-5168 -Thursday - 4:30 - 9:30/ Friday -Saturday - 4:30-10:30/Sunday - 4:30-9:30
-
Donkeys Bar & Grill - TEXT your Take - Out orders or for hours to 850-745-8916
-
Food n Fill #2 - In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID 19 Kitchen is now closed - using pick up window for purchases
Gas station hours are 6 am to 11 pm Monday thru Saturday and 6 am to 10 pm on Sunday.
Hamaknockers BBQ – To-Go orders only
-
The Kast Net – Pick up only, call 850-421-1255
-
McDonald’s –Drive-Thru, and Walk-in-take-out
Myra Jean’s – Curbside pick up
-
-
Posey’s will offer its full menu and daily lunch specials for Curbside Pickup and To-go orders from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm Tuesday-Sunday Call 850.984.5243
Riverside Café – Riverside and curbside service
-
-
The Seineyard at Wildwood and The Seineyard Rock Landing will be open Thursday - Sunday for lunch and dinner to go's only
The Seineyard Woodville will be open Tuesday - Sunday lunch and dinner (to go's only) and will offer Blue Plates 11-3 and Seafood lunch specials 11-3 Woodville number 850-421-9191 Daily blue plate and seafood lunch special posted on our website.
-
-
Taco Bell- Open at 10:00am Drive-Thru only
- Tallahassee Leon Federal Credit Union now has a new location at 2190 Crawfordville Hwy - lobby is closed to the public but drive-through is open for business Monday - Friday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m./Saturday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Tasty J’s – pick up or delivery – call 850.661.8512 or 850.926.8512.
Zaxby’s - Drive-Thru only. New offering -now has family meals that would feed a family of 4 for only $24.99
Local Financial Institutions - drive through only
