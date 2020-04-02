Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Waiving the Waiting Week for Reemployment Assistance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), at the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, announced the waiving of the requirement to wait a week to receive Reemployment Assistance benefits through May 8, 2020. The waiting week has been waived so eligible Floridians may receive the support they need to help recover from the current economic impacts of COVID-19.
“We appreciate Governor DeSantis’ continued commitment to keep Floridians economic security a priority while we mitigate the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Ken Lawson, Executive Director of DEO. “Under his leadership, our team is taking proactive steps to ensure we can serve all Floridians whose employment has been negatively impacted by COVID-19.”
Previously, Governor DeSantis waived the work search and online work registration requirements for Reemployment Assistance while the state works to stop the spread of COVID-19. Individuals filing for Reemployment Assistance will not be required to register in Employ Florida or submit information on a biweekly basis on the employers contacted each week. The waiving of the waiting week is applicable to anyone who has filed for Reemployment Assistance beginning March 29 through May 8, 2020.
On Saturday, March 28, Director Lawson signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor to execute the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in Florida. The CARES Act provides Florida funding to help individuals and businesses recover from the negative economic impacts of COVID-19. The team at DEO is working diligently to get the resources provided through the CARES Act to Floridians as soon as possible and will be providing more information in the coming days.
