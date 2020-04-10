FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

GRUNDY is a very handsome polydactyl tuxedo kitty. He's about 2 yrs old, is full of personalty and loves people. He's quite a character and will reach up with all of those toes to be picked up and held. Grundy as well as many other cats are waiting for their forever home. With everyone spending so much time at home, now is the purrfect time to adopt!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
