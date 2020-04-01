Georgia state senator who tested positive for COVID-19 decides to leave St George Island after public uproar

A state senator from Georgia who tested positive for COVID-19 but decided to come to St. George Island to quarantine has cut his visit short.
The sheriff's office said Georgia State Senator Bruce Thompson, who lives just North of Atlanta in a town called White, Georgia was confirmed to have the virus in March and was even hospitalized in intensive care for a short time in mid-March.
Thompson is a Republican who represents Senate District 14, which includes portions of Cherokee, Bartow and Cobb counties in Georgia.
He arrived in Franklin County on Tuesday night.
There was a huge uproar after the public learned of the senator's decision to come to his home in the Plantation.
The sheriff's office sent an e-mail at 3:45 Wednesday afternoon saying Thompson has decided to leave the island.
Franklin County currently has no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus.
The county has been working hard to keep people out by closing beaches and other public areas as well as closing rental homes.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment