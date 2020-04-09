Gulf County Coronavirus Update 4-9

4/8/20 COVID-19 UPDATE:
Your local health department is here to assist you with questions related to COVID-19 (new coronavirus). There is ONE confirmed case in Gulf County and TWO confirmed cases in Franklin County. Full Press Release can be found HERE.
For Daily Gulf County COVID-19 Updates straight to your phone: text GULFCOVID to 888777
Florida Department of Health in Gulf County: 850-227-1276 Florida Department of Health in Franklin County: 850-653-2111 There is also a hotline available at 866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov
SAFER AT HOME On April 1, 2020, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-91, requiring all persons in Florida to limit their movements and personal interactions outside of their home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities for 30 days. Senior citizens and individuals with a significant underlying medical condition (such as chronic lung disease, moderate-to-severe asthma, serious heart conditions, immunocompromised status, cancer, diabetes, severe obesity, renal failure and liver disease) are advised to stay at home and take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19. The order will go into effect midnight Friday, April 3, 2020. To view the complete order, visit: https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/orders/2020/EO_20-91.pdf
For a more extensive list of essential services, visit https://www.flgov.com/wpcontent/uploads/orders/2020/EO_20-89.pdf
To view frequently asked questions about Executive Order 2091, visit https://www.flgov.com/wpcontent/uploads/covid19/Exec%20Order%2020-91%20FAQs.pdf
AIM FOR THE A! Social Distancing is currently the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19. Check out this interactive Social Distancing Scoreboard, updated daily, to measure and understand social distancing initiatives at the local level.
NEW TESTING SITE IN PORT ST. JOE PanCare of Florida will begin alternate COVID-19 testing in Port St. Joe (Gulf County) as of Friday, April 3rd from 10-2pm EST. The COVID-19 response team is available at (850) 215-4181 Monday-Friday to conduct phone screenings. To qualify for testing, you must complete all 4 following steps, or you will be turned away at the testing site. Step 1: Exhibit symptoms (fever, cough & shortness of breath). Step 2: Call the PanCare COVID-19 response line at (850) 215-4181. Step 3: Conduct a phone screening.
Step 4: Upon qualifying for testing, you will be assigned a unique ID number and given an appointment date and time. You must present the provided ID number at your appointment with your photo ID when you arrive at the testing location (528 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd.)
MENTAL HEALTH COVID-19 have you feeling STRESSED/ANXIOUS/DEPRESSED/UNSURE? NEED SUPPORT? CALL 850-270-8911, available 9-5pm EST. If you are in need of immediate mental health services call one of the agencies below available 24/7: • National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) • SAMSA Disaster Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746 or the Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” to 741-741 • Florida Blue launched a 24-hour, free emotional support helpline for all Floridians, in partnership with New Directions Behavioral health. Any Floridian – even if uninsured or insured by another plan – can call 833-848-1762 for support in managing feelings of stress, anxiety, grief or fear related to the COVID19 pandemic. Counselors cannot provide information on COVID-19 testing or treatment.
CLOTH FACE COVERS/MASK The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission. It is important to note that these face coverings: • 1. Are not surgical or N-95 respirators, which continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and medical first responders, and • 2. The use of cloth face coverings does not mean we can remove previously set social distancing measures.
TESTING Call your health care provider first or if you are symptomatic to determine the need for testing. If a person thinks they have COVID-19, they should call their health care provider before going to their office so the provider can take precautions to prevent exposing other people. In some cases, they are going to meet you in the parking lot. It’s just a precaution. We are really trying to keep our healthcare workers safe. Other patients safe. Review your signs, symptoms and travel history with your physician. Your physician will evaluate you for other possible causes of respiratory illness and also contact the county health department to coordinate COVID19 testing. • To be prioritized for testing, patients must meet the state’s criteria, which evaluates a combination of symptoms and risk factors. Their samples will be sent to the closest laboratory. • If you don’t meet priority criteria, you can discuss with your provider about possibly getting tested at a commercial laboratory (e.g. LabCorp or Quest). • State lab results are generally available within 24-48 hours. Commercial labs can take 5-6 days. Turnaround time can for all be affected by demand. • A person who thinks they were exposed and has no symptoms can self-isolate in their home for 14 days. Follow the CDC steps to help protect other people in your home and community: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html
LOCAL ISSUED ORDERS:
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSION UPDATES On April 2, 2020, the Gulf County Board of County Commissioners issued Emergency Declaration Order 20-02, implementing an immediate burn ban for the entire county, until further notice; the closure of all county facilities with the exception of essential services determined by Governor’s Executive Order 20-91; the extension of county beach closures until further notification; and shall strictly enforce the Governors Orders regarding visitors, and essential services and activities during COVID-19 emergency. The Gulf County Commission directs all non-residents of Gulf County to return to their home state or region for the duration of the executive orders for the public health and safety of Gulf County residents and emergency first responders. Per Florida Statute 775, violators can receive up to 60 days jail time or monetary fines. Please visit: http://www.gulfcountyfl.gov/home
for the posting of Gulf County Emergency Declaration Order.
STATE ISSUED ORDERS:
FORECLOSURES & EVICTION RELIEF On April 2, the Governor also issued Executive Order 20-94, providing targeted, temporary relief from certain mortgage foreclosures and evictions for 45 days, without relieving an individual’s obligation to make mortgage payments and rent payments.
REEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE PROGRAM On April 2, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-93, directing the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and other executive agencies to take necessary actions to improve DEO’s Reemployment Assistance Program.
RESTAURANTS On March 20, Executive Order 20-71 directs all restaurants and food establishments to suspend on-premises food and alcohol consumption for customers.
SMALL BUSINESS LOANS On March 17, Governor activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The application period is open and runs through May 8, 2020. Interested businesses should visit FloridaDisasterLoan.org for more information.
CLOSURES & RESTRICTIONS:
PIGGLY WIGGLY PSJ is open 6am to 10pm, 7 days a week and is now offering ONLINE shopping. Visit www.DurensPigglyWiggly.com
. Starting 4/2/20 at 1:30 pm, there will be a limit of 50 customers inside the store at a time. They are asking people to shop alone when possible to support social distancing in the store. **If you are over the age of 65 or have a suppressed immune system, Duren’s Piggly Wiggly is dedicated to keeping you safe. If you do not feel comfortable coming into the store, can’t use the online service, or DO NOT HAVE ANYONE THAT CAN SHOP FOR YOU, please call 850-229-8398, ask for Ron, and they will shop for you.
ALL Gulf County beaches; beach access and beach parking are closed for 14 days (until April 9). Burn Ban for all of Gulf County, until further notice.
Mexico Beach beaches will be closed effective 11:59 PM on March 31st for fourteen days.
City of Port St. Joe closes city boat ramps for two weeks (until April 13).
Florida State Parks will close to the public effective Monday, March 23, 2020.
ALL Government Buildings will be closed to the public effective at the close of business on March 18. You may reach any department by telephone or email. The Country Club and Grill 19 are closed effective 5:30 PM EST on 4/2/2020.
PHARMACY UPDATES Effective immediately, all BUY RITE DRUG Pharmacies will be operating via drive-through only. Staff will do what they can to assist with store items through the drive-through.
CVS Pharmacy is open and full-functioning and has NO plans on closing.
FAMILY DOLLAR is open 8am to 8pm, daily and senior hours are the first hour of operations.
SCHOOLS All schools including Early Head Start and Head Start will be closed until May 1st.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE The Sheriff’s Office is no longer allowing visitors in the lobby. Office staff will remain at work and will be accessible by telephone and email. If you must meet with a staff member, please call ahead or push the call button located outside the front door.
LIBRARIES Both Gulf County libraries are closed until further notice.
HEALTH DEPARTMENT In order to promote social distancing and discourage gatherings of 10 or more people, the health department lobby will no longer receive visitors. Clients arriving at the health department for appointments or birth/death certificates are encouraged to call the front desk at (850) 227-1276, before entering the lobby. Anyone seeking additional services should also call the front desk before attempting to enter the lobby.
SUPPORTING CHILDREN THROUGH THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC COVID-19 has upended children’s daily lives, resulting in added stress and uncertainty. Studies show that adversity during childhood, including adversity stemming from natural disasters, can have lasting impacts on children’s social emotional health. Fortunately, families can take steps to support and protect children’s emotional well-being during the COVID-19 crisis. For more information visit the Nat’l Institute for Children’s Health Quality site at Article: Supporting Children’s Health During and After the COVID-19 Pandemic
ABOUT COVID-19 COVID-19 transmission is more commonly spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. This is why social distancing and keeping at least 6 feet between you and other people is so important. A person can get COVID-19 by touching droplets that can land on objects and surfaces and then touching their eyes, nose or mouth, although, this is a less common mode
of transmission. The vast majority of cases have come from close, sustained contact with an individual with COVID-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from the COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes, and those with compromised immune systems are more likely to develop serious illness. There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. As a reminder, the Department always recommends everyday preventive actions to help impede the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick; • Staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue; • Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; • If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty; and • Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household spray or wipe.
What should I do if I recently traveled to an area with an outbreak of COVID-19? If you are returning from an area with an outbreak of COVID-19, the CDC is recommending you self-isolate for 14 days immediately upon returning from your travels, even if asymptomatic (no symptoms). Follow the CDC steps to help protect other people in your home and community: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-youare-sick/steps-when-sick.html
If you develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or shortness of breath during those 14 days, contact your health care professional and mention your recent travel. Your provider will work with the health department to determine if you need to be tested for COVID-19. If you have had close contact with someone showing these symptoms who has recently traveled from an impacted area, you should call a health care professional and mention your close contact and their recent travel.
HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO RECOVER FROM COVID-19? Most individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Individuals will be asked to remain at home, except to get medical care. Stay in touch with your doctor if you feel worse or you think it is an emergency. People with COVID-19 who have stayed home can stop home isolation after meeting ALL of the following conditions: • You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use medicine that reduces fevers) • Other symptoms have improved (for example, when cough or shortness of breath have improved) • At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared
A test-based strategy is preferred for discontinuation of transmission-based precautions for patients who are hospitalized or severely immunocompromised or being transferred to a long-term care or assisted living facility.
STAY INFORMED: To get the latest information, visit FloridaHealth.gov and follow on Social Media: Florida Department of Health: Twitter @HealthyFla -or- Facebook Florida Department of Health (DOH) Gulf/Franklin County Community Health Improvement Partners: Facebook Gulf/Franklin County Community Health Improvement Partners
