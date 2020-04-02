http://live.oysterradio.com/
Thursday, April 2, 2020
Local probation services moving to panhandleprobationservice.com
In compliance with the Governor’s Stay at Home order "The Franklin County Probation Office will be closed from April 3rd to May 4th ,2020 to all walk-in appointments. All current and future subject on supervision during this time must go to "panhandleprobationservice.com
" where you will find current and up to date reporting instructions. Please check the website regularly as instructions and dates may change. Please direct all questions and inquires to “panhandleprobationservice@ gmail.com. Thank you and please be safe.
