ST JOSEPH BAY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Earl is St. Joseph Bay Humane Society's pet of the week. He is an 8 year old, all black, male staffordshire bull terrier. Earl is originally from California where he came from a breeder that cut his ears off with scissors. He has spent most of his life living in a shed and came to the shelter last October terrified and with a horrible skin infection. Through lots of hard work he has turned into an amazing dog! Earl absolutely loves to snuggle and loves to get a bubble bath! He makes the cutest little grunt noises when he is happy. Earl wasn't socialized much with other dogs when he was younger, so he isn't quite sure how to act around them, but the shelter will consider a dog with another home if the owners are up to it! Earl would love a lazy family to cuddle with and watch Netflix. His adoption fee has been reduced to $25. The shelter is also looking for foster families, so you can take Earl home on a trial run too!
Visit the shelter's website at www.sjbhumanesociety.org for more information on how to adopt or foster!"
