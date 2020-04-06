The City of Apalachicola is barring out of county residents from using its boat ramps for the near future.
On Saturday, Apalachicola Mayor Kevin Begos issued an order that the City of Apalachicola Public Boat ramps will only be open for use by Franklin County residents or property owners.
The order took effect at 12:01 AM on Sunday.
Under the rule, any vehicle or trailer with out-of-county or out-of- state license plates are forbidden from using City of Apalachicola Public Boat ramps.
The rule is basically to keep recreational fishermen from coming from out of the county to launch their boats for the day in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Exemptions include out of county residents who can show proof that they have already been in Franklin County for more than two weeks.
The rule also exempts medical professionals, military personnel, first responders, government workers, and commercial fishermen.
It also allows contractors doing licensed work and others engaged in formal business or government business in Apalachicola or Franklin County.
The Emergency Proclamation will continue in seven day increments until it is rescinded by the Mayor of the City of Apalachicola or the City Commission of the City of Apalachicola.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment