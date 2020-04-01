The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea says one of the unexpected side effects of the ongoing COVID-19 virus is that they have been getting a lot more reports of sea turtle strandings.
With businesses closed, people are spending more time outdoors, which increases the risk of boat strikes to wildlife at sea.
On Sunday, a local fisherman brought in a Kemp's Ridley sea turtle that was accidentally caught in a cast net at Fiddler's Point.
The turtle is being treated at the marine lab.
The marine lab has responded to other two sea turtle stranding reports in the past couple of weeks.
Those turtles did not survive.
A majority of boat strike incidents are fatal towards sea turtles because of the massive blunt force trauma produced.
You can help by slowing down in known sea turtle foraging grounds or by keeping a safe speed and distance from any sea animals.
