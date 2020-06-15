06.15.2020 Franklin County COVID-19 Update

Good Afternoon Franklin County!
Attached you will find our COVID-19 update that has been shared on the Franklin County Florida Emergency Management Facebook page. This top pinned post will be updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. In addition, it will be emailed to our community distribution list to ensure we are reaching as many community members as possible. For updates sent directly to your phone text FranklinCV19 to 888777.
Here’s what you’ll find new in today’s update:
- The City of Apalachicola City Offices are now open daily until 12:00.
- Department of Health to Host FREE COVID-19 Testing in Eastpoint and Carrabelle (see attachment for details).
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 3:00pm today:
Currently we have NINE confirmed case in Gulf County and TWO confirmed cases in Franklin County.
FRANKLIN
How many COVID-19 tests so far for this event:
708
How many negative tests we have:
706
How many positive tests we have:
2
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many COVID-19 tests so far for this event:
1,211
How many negative tests we have:
1,202
How many positive tests we have:
9
Please note: The demand for the testing and designated laboratory, may cause a slight delay in reporting as reflected on the Florida COVID-19 Dashboard.
As always, please share this tool and the attachments with your coworkers, partners, friends and relatives as we need to all be educated on the facts. We know that informed people make better decisions, so please help us to eliminate miscommunication and rumors by informing our community. We will keep each and every one of you updated as new information becomes available.
DT Simmons
Public Information Officer
Florida Department of Health in Franklin & Gulf County
139 12th Street,
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
Office Phone | Franklin County: (850) 653-2111 ext. 6019 | Gulf County: (850) 227-1276 ext. 6127 |Mobile Phone: (850) 247-9032
Email: Deanna.Simmons@
flhealth.gov
Website: http://gulf.
floridahealth.gov
