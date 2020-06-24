06.24.2020 - COVID-19 Update - Franklin County

Good Afternoon Franklin County!
Attached you will find our COVID-19 update that has been shared on the Franklin County Florida Emergency Management Facebook page. This top pinned post will be updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. In addition, it will be emailed to our community distribution list to ensure we are reaching as many community members as possible. For updates sent directly to your phone text FranklinCV19 to 888777.
A MESSAGE FROM YOUR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
We understand that a positive COVID-19 test result can cause a lot of worry for you, your family and anyone you may have been in contact with. Before you alert your community about your positive test, please consult with the health department first. We need to be able to collect important information for each case under investigation. Health Department staff will work with you to assist you with confidential contact tracing and will help you identify the timeframe of your infection period and recovery. While the health department keeps details about positive cases confidential, we can assist you with messaging to inform others if you choose this method of outreach. Sometimes in small communities, a case can cause unnecessary panic and we want to channel any fears into actions to protect residents.
About the different types of COVID19 tests available in your community:
If you get a positive COVID19 result from any type of nasal swab test, healthcare providers are required to report this information to your local health department immediately. Currently, positive nasal swab tests sent to the lab are confirmed on the FloridaHealth dashboard. If you get a rapid 15-minute nasal swab test and it is positive, your test is considered a probable case. At that point, you can ask for an additional nasal swab (called a PCR) to be sent to the lab. The Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf will investigate any positive test as a result of a COVID19 nasal swab test.
Here’s what you’ll find new in today’s update:
- REMINDER: FREE COVID-19 Testing – Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Eastpoint Church of God, located at 379 Ave A Eastpoint, Fl from 10am-3pm. (See Attached Flyer for Details)
- WIC provides resources for you and your children at no cost!
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 3:00pm today:
Currently we have FOURTEEN confirmed case in Gulf County and FOUR confirmed cases in Franklin County.
FRANKLIN
How many COVID-19 tests so far for this event:
777
How many negative tests we have:
772
How many positive tests we have:
4
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many COVID-19 tests so far for this event:
1,356
How many negative tests we have:
1,342
How many positive tests we have:
14
Please note: The demand for the testing and designated laboratory, may cause a slight delay in reporting as reflected on the Florida COVID-19 Dashboard.
As always, please share this tool and the attachments with your coworkers, partners, friends and relatives as we need to all be educated on the facts. We know that informed people make better decisions, so please help us to eliminate miscommunication and rumors by informing our community. We will keep each and every one of you updated as new information becomes available.
DT Simmons
Public Information Officer
Florida Department of Health in Franklin & Gulf County
139 12th Street,
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
Office Phone | Franklin County: (850) 653-2111 ext. 6019 | Gulf County: (850) 227-1276 ext. 6127 |Mobile Phone: (850) 247-9032
#HealthiestWeightFL
Email: Deanna.Simmons@
flhealth.gov
Website: http://gulf.
floridahealth.gov
