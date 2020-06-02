2 NEW COVID-19 CASES IN GULF COUNTY

Gulf County, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Gulf County (FDOH-Gulf) has received notification of two positive cases of COVID-19 in Gulf County. Gulf County now has eleven confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The cases are both travel related. The first is a 70-year-old female Gulf County resident who traveled out of the state. She is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The second is a 66-year-old female non-Florida resident who is no longer in Gulf County.
COVID-19 cases and deaths have been reported in all 50 states, and the situation is constantly changing. Travel increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19. Before you travel, learn if coronavirus is spreading in any of the places you are going.
“We will continue providing COVID19 testing for Gulf and Franklin residents as well as individuals from other counties and/or states,” said Sarah Hinds. “That being said, if you suspect you might have COVID19, please do not travel here. Please get a COVID19 test (nasal swab for active infection) in your community and know your results before you arrive. Stay home when you are sick and follow CDC guidelines. Visitors are also responsible for helping to keep our communities safe and healthy.”
Follow the travel guidance from the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/
coronavirus/2019-ncov/ travelers/travel-in-the-us. html. Traveling to visit family may be especially dangerous if you or your loved ones are more likely to get very ill from COVID-19. People at higher risk for severe illness need to take extra precautions.
DOH-Gulf encourages our residents and visitors to continue to take the preventive steps to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19. Everyone can do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Public health efforts at this time are focused concurrently on containing the spread of this virus and mitigating the impact of this virus. A technique called contact tracing is frequently used during such efforts. Contact tracing tracks and prevents the spread of disease. Infectious disease specialists work to find everyone who has been in contact with the positive case. Persons identified to be at-risk through the contact tracing process are interviewed, evaluated, and educated on their risk factors and what to do. For more information, please review this Contact Tracing Can Contain COVID-19 flyer.
