6.26.20 GULF COUNTY COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE

Good Afternoon Gulf County!
Attached you will find our COVID-19 update that has been shared on the Gulf County Florida Emergency Management Facebook page. This top pinned post will be updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. In addition, it will be emailed to our community distribution list to ensure we are reaching as many community members as possible. For updates sent directly to your phone text GULFCOVID to 888777.
A MESSAGE FROM YOUR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
We are aware of additional positives that will hit the dashboard soon and are currently investigating all positive cases.
We understand that a positive COVID19 test result can cause a lot of worry for you, your family and anyone you may have been in contact with. Before you alert your community about your positive test, please consult with the health department for guidance and support. We need to be able to collect important information for each case under investigation. Health Department staff will work with you to assist you with confidential contact tracing and will help you identify the timeframe of your infection period and recovery. While the health department keeps details about positives cases confidential, we can assist you with messaging to inform others if you choose this method of outreach. Sometimes in small communities, a case can cause unnecessary panic and we want to channel any fears into actions to protect residents.
About the different types of COVID19 tests available in your community:
If you get a positive COVID19 result from any type of nasal swab test, healthcare providers are required to report this information to your local health department immediately. Currently, positive nasal swab tests sent to the lab are confirmed on the FloridaHealth dashboard. If you get a rapid 15-minute nasal swab test and it is positive, your test is considered a probable case. At that point, you can ask for an additional nasal swab (called a PCR) to be sent to the lab. The Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf will investigate any positive test as a result of a COVID19 nasal swab test.
Here’s what you’ll find new in today’s update:
- Effective immediately, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation is suspending on premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide (order to follow).
- Avoid the “Three C’s” Flyer: Closed spaces, Crowded places, Close-contact settings.
- Free Food Distribution: July 2nd at 4:00 EST at New Beginning Assembly of God Church (248 Dolphin St., Port St. Joe)
- FREE drive-thru testing, Monday, July 6 at Lake Alice Park in Wewahitchka from 9-3CST.
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 3:30pm today:
FRANKLIN
How many COVID-19 tests so far for this event:
811
How many negative tests we have:
806
How many positive tests we have:
5
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many COVID-19 tests so far for this event:
1,396
How many negative tests we have:
1,379
How many positive tests we have:
17
Please note: The demand for the testing and designated laboratory, may cause a slight delay in reporting as reflected on the Florida COVID-19 Dashboard.
As always, please share this tool and the attachments with your coworkers, partners, friends and relatives as we need to all be educated on the facts. We know that informed people make better decisions, so please help us to eliminate miscommunication and rumors by informing our community. We will keep each and every one of you updated as new information becomes available.
Jessie Wagner Pippin
Public Information Officer
Florida Department of Health in Gulf County
2475 Garrison Ave.
Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
Office Phone: (850) 705-6103
Cell Phone: (850)227-4193
Fax: 850-227-7587
E-mail: Jessie.Pippin@flhealth.gov
Webpage: www.floridahealth.gov
6.26.20 GULF COUNTY COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE by Michael Allen on Scribd
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment